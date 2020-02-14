Hulk Hogan Making Surprise WWE SmackDown Appearance

You never really know who is going to show up on WWE SmackDown, as it is common for legends, new signings, or superstars from other brands to storm the gates and head to the ring. The latest surprise comes in the form of Mr. Hulkamania himself, Hulk Hogan, who will be appearing on tonight's SmackDown to talk about his upcoming induction into the WWE Hal of Fame. Hulk Hogan is being inducted as a member of the nWo alongside Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman, and it's unknown if his nWo teammates will be joining him tonight.

Hogan and the rest of the nWo crew will be inducted on Thursday, April 2nd as part of the WrestleMania 36 celebration, so odds are Hulk will thank the crowd for being a part of this journey. Who knows, maybe he'll also have another cool announcement to make, but we'll just have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Bayley and Carmella meet in a SmackDown Women's Championship clash. Also, the highly anticipated date between Otis and Mandy Rose will take place on a Valentine's Day SmackDown."

Here's what's on the docket tonight.

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Carmella vs Bayley

The Miz and John Morrison Address Roman Reigns

Valentine's Day Schenanigans For Otis and Mandy Rose

Hulk Hogan Addresses SmackDown

Are you excited for what Hulk Hogan has to say? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!