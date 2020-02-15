Bill Goldberg Announced for WWE SmackDown Next Week
Bill Goldberg will make his return to WWE SmackDown next week, six days before he faces WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.
WWE made the announcement during Friday night's edition of SmackDown on FOX. The show saw WWE continue to build toward the big Goldberg vs. Wyatt match by featuring the return of Hulk Hogan where he discussed the bout.
Appearing via satellite, Hogan was interrupted by Wyatt during the segment on Friday night. Wyatt cosplayed as Hollywood Hogan from the nWo days during the segment.
0comments
ALSO NEXT WEEK: #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt's opponent at #WWESSD, @Goldberg, will be LIVE on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/ZidjkSQMFP— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2020
Also announced for next week, Carmella and Naomi will face-off to determine the number one contender to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Super ShowDown. Carmella faced Bayley on Friday night but the match was interrupted by Naomi.
NEXT WEEK: @CarmellaWWE & @NaomiWWE go one-on-one to determine @itsBayleyWWE's #SmackDown #WomensTitle opponent at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/HPrqb7VeDY— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2020
The updated card for WWE Super ShowDown is as follows:
- WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet
- WWE Universal Championship Match
"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Bill Goldberg
- WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Naomi or Carmella
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. John Morrison and The Miz
- Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy
To Include: AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade
- Steel Cage Match
King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!