NXT TakeOver: Finn Balor Beats Johnny Gargano in Instant Classic

One of the most engaging matchups on tonight's NXT TakeOver Portland card was easily Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano, and if fans were hoping for a high flying and hard-hitting battle between the two stars, that's certainly what they got. Balor and Gargano hit each other with brutal offense throughout the match, and plenty of kicks to the face were delivered as well. Both stars also kicked out of some close call pins, but eventually, someone had to win, and that was Finn Balor.

Both stars had the crowd in their hands throughout the night, with fans rooting for each as they traded shots to the face and kicks over the ropes. They both used the ropes quite a bit in the match, and at one point it looked like Gargano had Balor dead to rights in a submission move, but Balor was able to overturn it and hit Gargano right in the chest.

Gargano then tried to take Balor out on the announce table, but Balor reversed it and used it against him. That set up a coup de grace in the middle of the ring. He would hit Gargano once more with a brutal DDT, and that was enough for the win.

You can check out the official description for NXT TakeOver Portland below.

"NXT comes to The City of Roses tonight with an absolutely stacked TakeOver: Portland card. After being forced to give up the NXT Championship due to injury nearly one year ago, Tommaso Ciampa will finally get the chance to reclaim the title — and his life — from Adam Cole. Plus, Rhea Ripley defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano will look for payback on Finn Bálor and much more! Don’t miss a second of the action when NXT TakeOver: Portland streams live on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 7 ET/4PT!"

Here's the rundown for tonight's big event.

Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor

Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA vs Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne

NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Tommaso Ciampa

