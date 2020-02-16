Dominik Dijakovic Will Donate Kobe Bryant-Themed Ring Gear From NXT TakeOver: Portland to Charity

Dominik Dijakovic will face Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday night. But as the big man makes his way to the ring he'll be making a special tribute to deceased Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, both of of whom recently died in a tragic helicopter crash. Dijakovic took to Twitter on Sunday morning with a photo of his special Bryant-themed ring gear, then said he plans on auctioning off the gear and donating the profits to charity.

Check out a closer look at the gear below.

"Today is the biggest match of my career thus far, but some things are bigger than pro wrestling. Tonight I will be dedicating my match to the memory and legacy of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and my entrance gear is designed in their honor as well," Dijakovic wrote in the post. "I will be selling the gear on eBay, and all of the proceeds will be donated to the MambaOnThree Fund which financially supports the families of the seven other tragedy victims.

"Kobe Bryant was a wonderful basketball player, but he was truly inspirational to me as a father. Rest In Peace Kobe and Gigi," he added.

One of WWE's wrestlers who took Bryant's death the hardest was Roman Reigns, as he explained in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"I actually found out at Minute Maid Park right before the Rumble," Reigns said. "Triple H received a text and he showed it to me. I just didn't believe it to be honest. I watched religiously throughout his career and I've always been a huge fan, massive respect. But I never really thought losing someone like that, essentially a stranger, ... he didn't know me and I didn't truly know him, but I didn't realize it would affect me so much. It really did, on top of being in the Royal Rumble just being an emotional roller coast in its own right, it really just saddened me and it broke my heart."

Check out the full card for TakeOver: Portland below:

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Era vs. The BroserWeights

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox (Street Fight)

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

