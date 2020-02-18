Becky Lynch's WrestleMania 36 Opponent Will Be Determined at Elimination Chamber

WWE announced via The Wrap on Monday that Becky Lynch's opponent for WrestleMania 36 will be determined at the upcoming Elimination Chamber on March 8. Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Natalya will compete inside the titular steel structure, and the winner will get the chance to end Lynch's year-long reign as Raw Women's Champion. Based off the past few weeks Baszler is the clear front-runner, given that she made her Raw debut by beating up Lynch and chomping down on the back of her neck. Since then Lynch has joked about being "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," though the former NXT Women's Champion hasn't played along with the jokes.

"Lol ok, Buffy. But living in make-believe won't stop," Baszler responded to Lynch's comment on Twitter.

The rest of the field is somewhat of a mixed bag. Natalya has feuded with Lynch over the title before but hasn't been anywhere near a championship match in months, Logan has been used mostly as a jobber, Riott just got back and kicked off a feud with Morgan and Asuka has suffered two pinfall losses against Lynch since the start of the year.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!