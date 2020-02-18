Former WWE Superstar Eve Torres Claims President Donald Trump Forcefully Grabbed Her in 2009

Former WWE Superstar Eve Torres took to Instagram on Monday with accusations that President Donald Trump had "forcefully" grabbed her during a photo opp back in 2009. Torres, who worked for WWE from 2007-13, wrote, "I look forward to having a president who doesn't grope or objectify women. I have taken pictures with thousands of men at military bases, at WWE events, and signings, and very few have grabbed me and pulled me in as forcefully as he did without knowing me. Of course, at the time I believed it was my job to be eye candy in a photo for this supposed billionaire, and play along. It is actually hard for me to see that photo because it reminds me of my beliefs about my worth at the time.

"Swipe to see what I mean," she added. "Swipe again for a brush up on Creepy Hug Defenses including the Inappropriate Photo Squeeze."

Torres held the WWE Divas Championship three times during her tenure with the company. In 2014 she married Rene Gracie, and together the couple have two sons. She currently works as the head instructor for the Gracie Women Empowered self-defense program as part of the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy in California.

Trump has appeared on WWE television numerous times over the years, though not since his political career began.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!