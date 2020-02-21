Braun Strowman, Drake Maverick, and EC3 Want To Make An Action Movie

Braun Strowman, Drake Maverick, and EC3 took to Twitter to tease the possibility of the three WWE stars filming an action movie trailer together.

In the comedic post, Maverick wrote "If this pic gets 5000 RT’s we will literally partner with “professional” film makers, create an insanely over the top “action” movie trailer, write a script, crowd-fund it based on overwhelming positive feedback, cast REGINALD VEL JOHNSON, film it, release it, & change the world."

If this pic gets 5000 RT’s we will literally partner with “professional” film makers, create an insanely over the top “action” movie trailer, write a script, crowd-fund it based on overwhelming positive feedback, cast REGINALD VEL JOHNSON, film it, release it, & change the world pic.twitter.com/Qpg6YvZlye — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) February 20, 2020

As of press time, the tweet had 2.7 thousand retweets, so not quite to the goal of 5,000 that Maverick put out there. However, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see it reach the threshold.

However, EC3 made a similar post and that one has far exceeded the retweet goal.

If this picture gets 4234 rts we will literally partner with “professional” film makers, create an insanely over the top “action” movie trailer write script, crowd-fund it based on overwhelming positive feedback, cast Reginald Vel Johnson, film it, release it, & change the world pic.twitter.com/L82zlmISmM — ec3™️ (@therealec3) February 20, 2020

While this obviously seems to have started as a joke (though EC3 claims it is "100% serious), it could certainly turn into something the three wrestlers put out there if there's demand, which could make for an incredibly funny production.

You guys made a very wise choice.#comingsoon — ec3™️ (@therealec3) February 21, 2020

And wait, is that a flame thrower?

Yep — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 20, 2020

