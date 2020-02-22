WWE Super ShowDown: Historic Bayley vs. Naomi Match Announced

Bayley will defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi next Thursday at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Naomi and Carmella faced off in a number one contender match during Friday night's SmackDown. Naomi emerged victorious. This made official the first-ever women's championship match to happen in Saudi Arabia or the Middle East. Natalya and Lacey Evans wrestled at Crown Jewel last year, but that was not a championship contest.

The updated card for WWE Super ShowDown is as follows:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits

The New Day (c) vs. John Morrison and The Miz

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi

AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, and Andrade

King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns

