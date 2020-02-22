Cody Rhodes Reveals Injury, Comments On Status For 'Revolution'

It turns out that the fantastic match on Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite between Cody Rhodes and Wardlow wasn't without some lingering side effects

Rhodes took to his Instagram page on Friday to reveal that his moonsault off the top of the cage resulted in a fracture to his big toe. However, the injury won't prevent him from wrestling MJF at next Saturday night's AEW Revolution PPV event in Chicago.

"“Long way down...” - small fracture in my big toe, but I’m on a treatment plan with @docwholifts_1 & CLEARED for action. @allelitewrestling @aewontnt #aew," Cody wrote.

AEW then confirmed the injury on their Twitter account, writing:

"As first reported by @CodyRhodes on his IG account https://www.instagram.com/p/B82VErulFjE/?igshid=14pkl5jg2ks1i … And confirmed by @DocSampson13. Due to Cody’s foot hitting the mat after landing the moonsault, he has a: Non-displaced fracture of distal phalanx R great toe.

His status: Cleared for action as tolerated."

Rhodes' attending physician also commented.

With that moonsalt off the top of the steel cage there could have been worse injuries. https://t.co/QVvBNKFmRH — MJS (@DocSampson13) February 22, 2020

As did MJF.

