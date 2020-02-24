Photo: WWE Hall of Famer Mocks Brock Lesnar Costume

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has had to deal with phallic jokes ever since he got that massive sword tattoo on the front of his chest. But after seeing the latest Halloween costume for "The Beast," WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze gave those same hecklers some brand new ammunition. The former WWE Women's Champion posted a photo on Monday of the costume with Lesnar's face and muscular chest. Unfortunately with the way the chest was packaged in the box, it looked like something else.

"I'm sure I will never get this image out of my head. Does anyone else see this?" Blayze wrote.

I’m sure I will never get this image out of my head. Does anyone else see this? #badpackaging ? pic.twitter.com/aDVyXItIqs — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) February 24, 2020

A few fans and wrestlers cracked up once they saw the photo.

Literally 💀 😂🤦🏻‍♀️🤣 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) February 24, 2020

Thankfully, Paul Heyman hasn't reacted to the photos.

Lesnar is booked to appear on the next two episodes of Monday Night Raw. "The Beast" is booked to defend his WWE Championship against Ricochet this Thursday at Super ShowDown, then at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre.

Check out the full SuperShowDown card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Carmella/Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)

As of now WrestleMania only has two matches officially on the card. And while Raw's storylines make it pretty easy to point out what will get added (Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, Edge vs. Randy Orton and AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker), things are reportedly still in flux over on the SmackDown brand. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported over the weekend that the original plan for the Universal Championship match — Roman Reigns vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt — has been scrapped, along with a reported match between John Cena and Elias.

