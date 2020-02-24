Photo: Shinsuke Nakamura Busted Open After WWE SmackDown Piano Spot, Receives Nine Staples

Shinsuke Nakamura was on the losing end of a "Symphony of Destruction" tag team match on the latest Friday Night SmackDown, and unfortunately the Japanese Superstar also wound up with a nasty gash on the back of his head. The former NXT Champion was slammed from the commentary table onto a piano by Braun Strowman, and wound up needed nine staples to close up the wound that resulted from the spot. Since then both Nakamura and WWE have provided health updates, showing the effects of the injury.

"Don't worry," Nakamura wrote while posting photos from the trainer's area. "I'm tough. But the piano was toughest. [Braun Strowman] and I couldn't beat it."

WWE's update confirmed the number of staples he needed. There's no word yet of if he'll miss any time because of the injury.

Nakamura captured the Intercontinental Championship at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view back in July, and shortly after that he had Sami Zayn become his new manager. Though he rarely defended the title on television, Nakamura held the title for 201 days before dropping it to Braun Strowman on the Jan. 31 episode of SmackDown.

Neither Nakamura nor Strowman have been booked for WWE's next pay-per-view event, Super ShowDown, which takes place this Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Check out the show's full card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Carmella/Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)

While Nakamura has been trying to get his hands back on the IC title, it seems like Strowman is trying to set up a different match on social media.

