WWE Fans Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of Roman Reigns' Return From Battling Leukemia

Roman Reigns made his triumphant return from his battle with leukemia back on the Feb. 25, 2019 episode of Monday Night Raw, announcing that his cancer was in remission after stepping away from the wrestling business four months prior. Reigns' return was one of the most genuinely heartfelt moments in recent WWE history, as "The Big Dog" is well-liked by many of his peers company and was loudly supported by the WWE fans. He made is in-ring return with The Shield several weeks later, then had his singles match return at WrestleMania 35 against Drew McIntyre.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Reigns' announcement, many fans took to Twitter to celebrate th good news.

Reigns is booked to face King Corbin in a Steel Cage match at the Super ShowDown event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.