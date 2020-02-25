WWE Hall of Famer Sunny Released From Prison

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch, better known as Sunny, was released from Carbon County Correctional in Carbon County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. Sytch has found herself in numerous legal troubles over the past five years, starting back in 2012 when she was arreted five times in a four-week span. She was paroled from her last arrest back in October 2018, but a bench warrant was issued in February 2019 as a result of her failure to continue her payment plan to the state of Pennsylvania to cover her legal costs. She was arrested eight days later for a DUI.

Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2011, but a story began circulating in 2016 that she was attempting to sell her WWE Hall of Fame ring. She later claimed in an interview that story was false.

According to police records, Tammy Sytch aka Sunny was released from prison earlier than they had scheduled and is now out from behind bars. pic.twitter.com/y4xwFkSBqm — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 25, 2020

"Everything in this business and revolving around this business is a work," Sytch said in an interview at the time. "The whole ring thing, it was a publicity stunt thought of by me and Steven Hirsch from Vivid [Entertainment Group] just to get publicity for selling the movie. That was it. That was all it was. It was a publicity stunt we got TMZ to do because that's the best way get anything out there to the media and that's all it was. My ring is locked up in a safe in the next room right now. I don't need to sell my ring to pay anything. That's not how it works."

Shortly after her 2018 parole, Sytch said she would be retiring from making public appearances in order to go back to school.

"Many are asking why Im retiring...its simple," she wrote at the time. "Im going back to school. I was pre-med before the WWE hired me, so Im going back to be a Physician's Assistant. I can still diagnose, treat and prescribe...I just won't be an MD. I need some normality and stability in my life!"

Sytch hasn't wrestled a match in any capacity since 2009. During her run as a manager in the WWF and ECW she managed The Smoking Gunns, Chris Candido and The Road Warriors.

