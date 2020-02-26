Ric Flair Confirms He'll Be at NXT Tonight

Charlotte Flair will make her in-ring return to NXT during tonight's episode when she takes on Bianca Belair. As an added bonus, Flar's father and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be in attendance for the show as well, as he confirmed during a Twitter post on Wednesday morning. It's unclear yet if Flair will be in the crowd, backstage alongside Charlotte during her match. "The Queen" won the Women's Royal Rumble event back in January, but instead of challenging either Becky Lynch or Bayley she was approached by NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, who dared her to use her WrestleMania title match on her.

Flair eventually agreed, but not before Belair got angry at both women for overlooking her before her title match at NXT TakeOver: Portland. Rhea retained against Belair, and Flair attacked both women after the match before finally accepting her challenge.

Happy Birthday Champ!! Not A Day Goes By That We Don’t All Think About You. Wendy And I Are Going To See The QUEEN Tear It Down At NXT With Bianca Blair Tonight!! Love You More Than Can Be Put In Words! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZRqxLzDB4h — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2020

So far only Flair vs. Ripley and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre have been confirmed for WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Elsehwere on NXT this week, Finn Balor will announce his next rivalry, Tommaso Ciampa will take on Austin Theory in a follow-up to last week's beatdown and Dominik Dijakovic will face Cameron Grimes.

WWE's next pay-per-view event, Super ShowDown, will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Check out the full card in the list below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio (Gauntlet Match)

The OC vs. The Viking Raiders

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

Dolph Ziggler vs. Mansoor

Though he isn't booked for the show, a video on Tuesday night confirmed that The Undertaker is in Riyadh for the event, and will possibly get involved at some point.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.