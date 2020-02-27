Super ShowDown: The Miz and John Morrison Steal the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Miz and John Morrison captured tag team gold for the first time in 11 years on Thursday by beating The New Day at Super ShowDown for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The pair won the match when Morrison hit Kingston with a steel chair as he ran into the ropes, leaving him open for Miz to roll him up (with a handful of tights). With the win the pair become three-time tag team champions, with their last reign coming all the way back in 2009 with the World Tag Team Championships.

The two reunited back in January when Miz chose to turn heel following his feud with Bray Wyatt. He quickly aligned himself with Morrison, who had recently re-signed with the company after being away for nearly a decade.

This story is developing...

