WWE Announces Asuka Injury, Pulled From WWE Raw Match With Shayna Baszler

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka was supposed to face Shayna Baszler in a battle of former NXT Women's Champions on this week's Monday Night Raw. Unfortunately that match will have to wait, as WWE announced hours before the show that "The Empress of Tomorrow" will be out of action with a sprained wrist. Instead, Baszler will take on Asuka's tag partner Kairi Sane during the show to help promote the upcoming women's Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday. No word yet on if Asuka's injury will cause her to miss that six-woman match, which also features Baszler, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan.

Given that Baszler has already started up a feud with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, the former UFC fighter is heavily favored to win both tonight and on Sunday.

Due to a sprained wrist, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion @WWEAsuka is not medically cleared to compete tonight on Monday Night #Raw. @KairiSaneWWE @QoSBaszler https://t.co/ubRBM5K2Vj — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2020

Whoever wins Sunday's chamber match will face Lynch at WrestleMania 36 in March. Here's the card for Sunday's show so far:

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match)

And here's the card for WrestleMania 36 as of Monday afternoon:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Champion: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Champion: Becky Lynch vs. TBD

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.