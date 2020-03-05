NXT's Velveteen Dream Destroys Undisputed ERA with Kendo Sticks and Chairs

The rivalry between Velveteen Dream and Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong came to a head tonight on NXT as the two fought in a steel cage match. Dream tried to get out of the cage early, but Strong managed to pull him down, only to get knocked down the mat in the process. That's when Strong was given a leg up with a kendo stick thrown into the cage, but Dream managed to dodge that attack. After a hard-fought match Dream actually cost himself the match, but he had a much larger goal in mind, and it led to some brutal attacks with kendo sticks and chairs.

Highlights of the match included a spot where Strong used the kendo stick to put underneath Dream and then suplex him as well as the point where Dream caught Strong before he could make it up the cage by pulling down his pants and exposing his butt.

Dream then got brought down hard to the mat from the top of the cage, but Dream rebounded a bit later with two Dream Valley Drivers.

Dream would then climb to the top of the cage but was quickly surrounded by the Undisputed ERA, who came out with weapons and ascended the ring.

Dream managed to knock them all down off the cage except for Adam Cole, but Cole was then launched off the turnbuckle.

Strong almost had the victory, but Dream caught him and then let him go on purpose, sending Strong to the floor and locking the door behind him so he could attack Cole without any interruption. He would then hit Cole with the kendo stick followed by an assault on Strong with the stick, sending him crashing to the mat.

Later he would hit Cole with the Tree of Woe into a chair, and would send Cole into Strong's legs knocking him down t the turnbuckle and a sitting duck, and ended the match holding the NXT Championship.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

"Two huge Steel Cage Matches will headline tonight’s edition of NXT. One will see the bitter, personal rivalry between The Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong come to a head. The second will see former best friends Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai aim to settle the score. Who will stand tall in what are sure to be brutal Steel Cage showdowns? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full card.

Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong (Steel Cage)

Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai (Steel Cage)

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs The Undisputed ERA

