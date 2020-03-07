Daniel Bryan's Elimination Chamber Opponent, Updated Card

Daniel Bryan has an opponent for this Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV event. 48 hours before the event takes place, Bryan challenged Drew Gulak to a bout. The match was made official on Friday night.

This wasn't the only match change on Friday night as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won a tag team gauntlet match which earned them the right to enter the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match last at the PPV on Sunday.

Gulak sent out the following tweet in regards to the challenge from Bryan.

The last time I competed at home in Philly I successfully defended my Cruiserweight Championship. When I return this Sunday I will teach the man who used to be known as "American Dragon" a thing or two as we step in the ring for the first time ever at #WWEChamber! https://t.co/kUeKgQ3RgN — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 7, 2020

The updated card for WWE Elimination Chamber is as follows:

Elimination Chamber Match For A WWE RAW Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Braun Strowman (c)vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

Braun Strowman (c)vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match

The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy No DQ Match

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black WWE United States Championship Match

Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo

Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo Drew Gulak vs. Daniel Bryan

