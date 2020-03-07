Scott Steiner Collapse: Wrestling Fans Are Concerned

Wrestling fans were distraught to learn that WCW, WWE, and Impact Wrestling legend Scott Steiner had been rushed to the hospital last night, and they quickly took to social media to share their thoughts of sadness, hope, and inspiration as they pull for Steiner to make a full recovery. Steiner was on hand for Impact Wrestling's A-Town Beatdown event in Atlanta, Georga when he collapsed during pre-tape interviews. Since then we've learned from EVP of Impact Wrestling Scott D'Amore and fellow Impact star Tommy Dreamer that he's doing better, but we are still waiting for the official cause of the collapse and what his recovery looks like. In the meantime, though fans are sending plenty of good thoughts his way, which you can read on the next slide.

D'Amore took to Twitter earlier today to let fans known Steiner was in better condition, saying, "For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK. His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support."

Steiner has played a part in many of the biggest wrestling promotions in the industry, including WCW as part of the Steiner Brothers Tag Team before they moved on to WWF and eventually ECW. He would then start a singles run in WWE starting in 2002, and in 2006 he departed WWE to head to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). He would leave for a bit and then return to TNA before heading to small matches and stints at CWI, Global Force Wrestling, and most recently Impact.

We wish the superstar nothing but the best and hope for a speedy recovery.