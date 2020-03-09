Watch: Lince Dorado Hits a Shooting Star Press From the Elimination Chamber Roof

The Lucha House Party may not have won on Sunday night, but Lince Dorado hit a move that will definetely make the show's highlight reel. With five of the six teams in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match already involved, Dorado climbed his way up the side of the chamber and onto roof, then swung his way into a Shooting Star Press and crashed onto the rest of the wrestlers in the ring.

Moments later Tucker and Otis hit Gran Metalik with a Compactor, eliminating he and Dorado from the match.

Check out the full card for Elimination Chamber below:

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black (No DQ Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match)

United States Championship: Andrade def. Humberto Carrillo

Daniel Bryan def. Drew Gulak

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.