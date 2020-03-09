WWE Fans Thought the Elimination Chamber Main Event Was Boring

The road to WWE's biggest show of the year gets longer each time, and it seems that with each Wrestlemania there is always one pay-per-view event that seems to suffer as a result. The majority of fans feared this would mean that the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view would fall into that category as it was used as a stepping stone to get the final pieces of the event in place and sets up many of the key players heading into the show. But they weren't expecting that main event.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match featured Shayna Baszler as the major newcomer against the three former members of the Riott Squad, Natalya, and current Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, and as expected, Shayna Baszler took the victory at the end of the day. The victory isn't exactly what fans have a problem with, it's how it got there.

Much like how Brock Lesnar quickly eliminated many challengers and stood alone in the ring during the Men's Royal Rumble match, as soon as Baszler had her turn in the Chamber she quickly eliminated each of her opponents leaving huge gaps of time before the next one opened. The pacing of the match itself was dubbed boring by many fans, and left a poor taste in their mouths for what was otherwise a well received show.

But what do you think? Read on to find out how fans are reacting to the main event, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!