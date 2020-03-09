The Undertaker Reportedly Appearing on Tonight's WWE Raw

Between his appearances at Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber, The Undertaker has made it pretty clear in recent weeks that he's setting up for a WrestleMania 36 match involving AJ Styles. And while nothing has been officially announced, "The Deadman" will reportedly appear on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw to continue the feud (according to a report from PWInsider several weeks back). The feud between the two first started when Styles returned from a shoulder injury claiming to be the new "Mr. WrestleMania," and dared any legends to try and step up to him. This led to Taker's appearance at Super ShowDown, where he competed as the final participant in a six-man gauntlet match and pinned Styles with a single chokeslam.

Fast forward to Sunday night where "The Phenom" appeared again, once again taking out all three members of The OC and helping Aleister Black beat Styles in a No DQ match.

Elsewhere on Raw this week Edge will make his first appearance since getting attacked by Randy Orton back in late January. Given Orton's recent assaults on Matt Hardy and Beth Phoenix, he'll undoubtedly be out for revenge.

While Styles is still regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world, this year's WrestleMania might be one of his last. He explained on an episode of the Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia podcast last year that he intends on retiring after his current WWE contract expires.

"... I can tell you that the contract that I signed, here in the WWE, is my last," Styles said at the time. "This is it for me. This is where I'm going to end my career no matter what happens. I got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids."

Meanwhile The Undertaker has stuck around in a severely limited role on the WWE roster. His only matches in 2019 consisted of a short bout against Goldberg in Saudi Arabia and a tag match alongside Roman Reigns at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Check out the official card for WrestleMania 36 (so far) below. The event will take place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs.

