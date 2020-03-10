Jeff Hardy and Paige Returning to WWE SmackDown This Week

WWE dropped major news during this week's Monday Night Raw — both Jeff Hardy and Paige will be returning to Friday Night SmackDown this week after long hiatuses. Paige will be there to confront SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, while Hardy will be back for the first time since suffering a leg injury back in April 2019. No word yet on if he'll compete in a match.

Based on Paige's response on Twitter, it sounds like the announcement was a surprise to her.

Check out the full announcement below:

This Friday, @JEFFHARDYBRAND returns to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX! pic.twitter.com/5uSCmBQjS8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 10, 2020

The former WWE Champion appeared on WWE Backstage last week, revealing that he had been cleared to return after entering rehab and was merely waiting for the green light from WWE Creative.

"The last 9 months have been very crazy." - @JEFFHARDYBRAND as he explains the ups & downs in his life the past few months.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Y2H1FXU3q0 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020

This story is developing...

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.