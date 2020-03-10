Watch: Edge RKOs Randy Orton, Hits MVP With Two Con-Chair-To's

Edge made his return to WWE television on Monday Night Raw this week and sent an emphatic message to Randy Orton. The top of Raw's third hour opened with MVP cutting a promo in the ring, saying that he could guide Edge back to a world championship as his manager. The camera on the Titantron then cut to backstage, revealing that Edge had arrived in the arena looking for Randy Orton. He came out to the ring and grabbed a microphone, demanding "The Viper" come out and face him for attacking him six weeks ago and putting his hands on Beth Phoenix last week.

Porter, who wasn't happy being ignored, mentioned Edge being unable to protect his wife. Edge turned around and hit him with a Spear, giving Orton the opening to slide into the ring. "The Rated-R Superstar" hit him with a surprise RKO, but Orton slid out of the ring before Edge could set him up for a Con-Chair-To.

With Orton gone, Edge nailed MVP with back-to-back Con-Chair-To's, telling Orton this would soon happen to him.

Edge then chased Orton backstage to close out the segment, and was later told that Orton had fled the arena.

The 11-time world champion returned to action for the first time in nearly 11 years back at the Men's Royal Rumble, and made it all the way down to the final three alongside Drew McIntyre (the eventual winner) and Roman Reigns.

The next night he made his return to Raw, only for Orton to attack him after teasing a Rated-RKO return. After weeks of refusing to explain his actions, Orton finally told Phoenix why he did it last week. He explained that he wanted Edge to be a father and a husband, and that he might lose those things if he came back to wrestling. He accused Phoenix of being an enabler, then hit her with an RKO.

Check out the official card for WrestleMania 36 (so far) below. The event will take place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.