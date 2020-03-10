WWE Theme Songs Are Perfect for Proper Hand Washing to Help Coronavirus Prevention

Numerous health experts have stated that one of the ways to avoid the spread of the coronavirus is to properly wash your hands frequently. According to the CDC you should be washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, long enough to sing the "Happy Birthday" song twice. But it wasn't long before people realized that other songs could fit in that same time frame, and soon a meme about hand washing popped up on social media. It wasn't long before wrestling fans added some of their favorite entrance themes to the meme, and we've compiled some of the best examples in the list below!

Which one is your favorite? Let us know down in the comments!