Best Moments From Tonight's NXT Episode (March 11)

NXT shook things up this week when WWE initially announced it would be shifting things away from Full Sail University and moving things into the Performance Center. Fans were delighted by this shift as it felt pretty old school, but the show itself was anything but! NXT took full advantage of this intimate new setting for some major movements toward TakeOver: Tampa. As the build toward Wrestlemania 36 continues, everyone is out to make a name for themselves one last time as the competitive card continues to stack up with challengers.

The March 11th broadcast came with some major players as Keith Lee defending the North American Championship against Cameron Grimes, Mia Yim and Tegan Nox were vying for their own spots in the No. 1 Contender's Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Championip, The BroserWeights were defending their NXT Tag Team Championship against the Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, and Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa continue to have a score to settle!

Here are some of the highlights of this week's NXT, and let us know what your favorite moments of the episode were! Did you enjoy the two title matches? Were you surprised to see Charlotte beat down Rhea Ripley? What did you think of Gargano and Ciampa's big brawl? What matches are you hoping to see for TakeOver: Tampa? Let us know in the comments!

WWE describes the March 11th broadcast of NXT as such, "Tonight, NXT comes to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., with two huge title matches. Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes, and The Undisputed ERA will try to reclaim the NXT Tag Team Titles from The BroserWeights. Who will stand tall? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA!"