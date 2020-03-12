British Bulldog Announced for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Former WWF Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion Davey Boy Smith, better known as the British Bulldog, will officially be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. Corey Graves broke the news on Thursday morning via the After The Bell podcast. Smith joins Batista, the New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins and John Bradshaw Layfield as part of the class. The induction ceremony, barring any cancellations or changes in schedule, will take place on April 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Smith is just the latest member of the legendary Hart Family to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, joining Bret Hart (twice), Stu Hart, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

I’ve had to be quiet for over a month... It’s been confirmed and official... Now I can shout it to the world!!!! MY DAD IS BEING INDUCTED INTO THE @WWE HALL OF FAME! I LOVE YOU DAVEY!!! pic.twitter.com/cQRXNPnhEj — Georgia Smith (@georgiasmith87) March 12, 2020

This story is developing...

