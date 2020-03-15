AEW Reportedly Moving Forward With Blood & Guts Match Plans

Even though the next four episodes of AEW Dynamite have been moved from their original locations due to the coronavirus pandemic, All Elite Wrestling is reportedly moving forward with its plans for the upcoming Blood & Guts match on the March 25 edition of Dynamite. The match was originally booked as AEW's first WarGames match reviving the classic rules for the two-ring cage match with The Elite (Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) taking on The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz) inside the Prudential Center in Newark, but the arena canceled all events through the end of March.

"The plan, I know that Tony Khan was working really hard on redoing the show for this coming Wednesday, but they were at last word planning on doing that Elite vs. Inner Circle six-man tag for WarGames advantage on the show this week. Are they mentally going with the idea that next week they're going to have another show and do the WarGames match with no fans? I mean, I don't know," Dave Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, before adding that AEW has every episode of Dynamite mapped out from now through the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23.

With the first period being 5 minutes & likely very violent, the advantage is a must. Looking forward to this Wednesday! https://t.co/SreJf0Clf3 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 14, 2020

This week's Dynamite will be held inside the Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville (owned by the Khan family) with a "restricted attendance policy," so it's unclear how many fans will be in attendance at the show. The locations for the following three weeks of shows are still up in the air.

Despite all of the cancellations, AEW is still planning on Double or Nothing happening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as scheduled.

Meanwhile, WWE has moved both Raw and SmackDown to the WWE Performance Center down in Orlando due to coronavirus. Just like SmackDown on Friday, Raw will take place inside the training center without an audience.

