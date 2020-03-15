Watch John Cena Take In WWE 205 Live On Friday Night

During what was a memorable edition of WWE SmackDown on Friday night, John Cena and Bray Wyatt closed the show with an incredible promo segment to build toward their eventual WrestleMania 36 match (whenever that may be). However, that wasn't the end of Cena's time at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE released video that showed Cena sticking around for the 205 Live taping after SmackDown went off the air. Arguably the biggest WWE star of the last 15 years, Cena easily could have been done and went home for the night, but instead he chose to take in some of the young talent in the company and show them his respect.

Check out the footage below for yourself.

Last night, @JohnCena got to do something he longed to do for awhile, watch @WWE205Live LIVE from the audience! #205Live pic.twitter.com/9dtynXAIuv — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2020

Of the experience, Cena said, ""This is something that I often longed to do—watch this done live, there's no experience like it. A guy like me, sometimes sticks out in the crowd. I definitely stick out in the crowd today, because I am the crowd, but I'm in the tech area and because of the circumstances, I get the treat of watching this live. Now, I'm used to performing in front of a crowd, so I'm a rookie at all this stuff. I'm watching the pros and taking notes. This is awesome."

