WWE Fans Shocked by WWE's Decision to Move WrestleMania 36 to the Performance Center

WWE confirmed on Monday night that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 will be moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. And just like with last week's SmackDown and all three episodes of live WWE television this week, the show will go on without any fans in attendance. Needless to say, fans were shocked when they heard the news, as the idea of holding an event as massive as WrestleMania in front of an empty crowd is unprecedented.

Though the location has changed, the card has not. Here it is, as of Monday:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Check out some of the best reactions to WWE's decision in the list below.