WWE Fans Shocked by WWE's Decision to Move WrestleMania 36 to the Performance Center

By Connor Casey

WWE confirmed on Monday night that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 will be moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. And just like with last week's SmackDown and all three episodes of live WWE television this week, the show will go on without any fans in attendance. Needless to say, fans were shocked when they heard the news, as the idea of holding an event as massive as WrestleMania in front of an empty crowd is unprecedented.

Though the location has changed, the card has not. Here it is, as of Monday:

  • WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
  • WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns
  • John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
  • Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
  • NXT Women's Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
  • AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Check out some of the best reactions to WWE's decision in the list below.

A Sad Reality

Well There's an Idea

Cue The Simpsons Meme

Dang

Always an Upside

The Drake Curse Strikes

A No-Win Situation

This Is Just The Beginning

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of