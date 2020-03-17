Report: WWE Might Be Forced to Change WrestleMania 36 Plans Again

WWE dropped the major news on Monday that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 will be moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The move came as an absolute shock to fans, given that it means a card featuring the likes of John Cena, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker will take place in front of an empty arena. But according to a new report from wrestling insider The Fight Oracle, who has broken a number of backstage stories in the past, all of these plans could be changed again in the coming weeks.

Obviously, none of this has been confirmed as of yet.

**HUGE WRESTLEMANIA RUMOR**

>WrestleMania will NOT happen from the PC in Orlando. Why?

>WWE’s insurance policy says they have a duty to mitigate damages (in this case that means finding a new venue)

>WWE announced WrestleMania as the new venue w/intent to satisfy that requirement — Fight Oracle ™ (@fightoracle) March 17, 2020

He continued — "The thought is the City of Orlando will shut down the WrestleMania event from the PC. At this point, WWE will have shown they tried their best to move the event (mitigate damages) and they'd get paid by their insurer. WWE will look to stage WrestleMania June 7. MSG is targeted."

It's worth pointint out that between the White House's advisement that no more than 10 people should gather together in the coming weeks and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's advisement that no mass gatherings with more than 50 people should take place, WWE will already be in a bind trying to put on a show the size of WrestleMania inside the PC.

Here's WWE's statement on the show being moved: "In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

The company released a separate statement shortly after that the other WrestleMania weekend events — NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay and the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction Ceremony — will both not take place as originally scheduled and be moved to new locations.

Here's the card for WrestleMania 36, as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

