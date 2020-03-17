WWE Superstars React to WrestleMania 36 Getting Moved to WWE Performance Center

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE announced on Monday that WrestleMania 36 would take place inside of an empty WWE Performance Center on April 5 rather than in front of 80,000+ fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. In a statement, the company said, "In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

WWE's wrestlers turned out to be just as surprised by the news as WWE fans. Check out some of their reactions in the list below: