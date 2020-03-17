WWE Superstars React to WrestleMania 36 Getting Moved to WWE Performance Center
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE announced on Monday that WrestleMania 36 would take place inside of an empty WWE Performance Center on April 5 rather than in front of 80,000+ fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. In a statement, the company said, "In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”
WWE's wrestlers turned out to be just as surprised by the news as WWE fans. Check out some of their reactions in the list below:
Goldberg
Definitely stressful times around the world.....be safe and hopefully logic will be our best guide. Hopefully NORMAL is just around the corner. 👊 #useurhead #washurhands— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 16, 2020
CM Punk
Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee.— player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020
The New Day
#Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/ycufLPpBDp— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) March 16, 2020
So like this means that me and @Themikalmosley get to be in the crowd right? Just two best friends watching a wrestling show. Pouring out their emotions for everyone who can’t be there. Those emotions are essential - let us represent you #WoodsAtMania pic.twitter.com/XRQMYQt9bq— Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 16, 2020
Shayna Baszler
My first #WrestleMania moment will be perfect. No one in the arena to dampen the sound of tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping as I become the RAW women’s champion & usher in a new era #Reality #CrankRipTear— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 17, 2020
Boss 'N' Hug
It breaks my ❤️ to know that fans won't be able to attend #WrestleMania They aren't just there to watch the show, they're apart of it! But priority #1 is everyone's health. So on April 5th we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. Its what you deserve.— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 17, 2020
https://t.co/MwwhyBuUVa pic.twitter.com/WE6zgKoljc— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 16, 2020
Paige
I can imagine it being frustrating for a lot of the fans that won’t be able to attend this now. But it’s an incredible move from @WWE still wanting to push through and entertain you guys to the best of their ability in such circumstances. Love my WWE family 🖤 https://t.co/X1QumOextD— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2020
Swerve
This is just crazy....— Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) March 16, 2020
Lio Rush
What is happening right now— Lio (@itsLioRush) March 16, 2020
I’m so confused— Lio (@itsLioRush) March 16, 2020
Kevin Owens
See you at WrestleMania. @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/Pxt1V6xeyY— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 17, 2020
