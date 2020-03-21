WWE SmackDown: Several Matches Announced For Next Week As Tapings Begin

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE will be taping in advance every episode of RAW and SmackDown for the next two weeks leading into WrestleMania 36. Those tapings are taking place in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center of the next couple of days. Due to this schedule, WWE has started revealing some of the matches for next week's SmackDown, which are likely being taped today. The matches give us a pretty good idea of which bouts will still be added to WrestleMania 36, which takes place on Saturday, April 4th and Sunday, April 5th.

First of all, the company has announced Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka or next week's broadcast. This comes following Asuka getting involved in a tag team match last week that saw Bliss and Nikki Cross lose to Sasha Banks and Bayley. On last night's broadcast, Bliss called out Asuka. We're likely headed for Bliss and Cross taking on the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

Also announced is Drew Gulak taking on Shinsuke Nakamura. If Gulak is victorious, Daniel Bryan will gain a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn at WrestleMania.

With Heavy Machinery failing to gain a tag team title opportunity due to Otis' rage directed at Dolph Ziggler over the Mandy Rose situation, we'll see two different mainstay teams face-off for a shot at the champions, The Miz and John Morrison, at WrestleMania. The Usos will take on The New Day.

And lastly, Bray Wyatt will present a new edition of the Firefly Funhouse to discuss his match with John Cena at WrestleMania.

If all of this plays out as planned, this should easily be the best edition of SmackDown since the show moved to the WWE Performance Center. Barring any replays of past PPV matches, of course.

