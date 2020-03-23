Watch: R-Truth Wins the WWE 24/7 Championship During Coronavirus Pandemic

Even though the Coronavirus Pandemic has shaken up WWE's schedule, R-Truth still managed to find a way to win back the WWE 24/7 Championship over the weekend. On Sunday WWE uploaded a video of Riddick Moss running through his neighborhood, only to be interrupted by a WWE referee driving up in a new car. Moss confronted the referee, only for Truth to pop out from the trunk and roll Moss up for a three count.

The win gives Truth his 35th reign with the title, and brings an end to Moss' record-setting 41-day reign with the title.

Though Moss still has the longest single reign with the title, Truth still dominates the record books when it comes to the 24/7 title. He has more reigns than anyone else by a wide margin (Drake Maverick and Mojo Rawley are tied for second place with six reigns) and has held the title for a whopping 153+ combined days. Sunday's win marked the first time Truth has held the title since late January.

Back in December Truth sat down with ComicBook.com to discuss what ideas he still has for the title, saying he wants to rack up as many reigns as possible.

"You're giving me an idea now," Truth said. "So like, how ridiculous, or how ridiculously funny or entertaining, whatever the words may be, that I could be, like, [a] 50-, 70-, 80-, 100-time champion? You know what I'm saying? Nobody's ever done that in the world, right?"

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WWE will reportedly pre-tape this year's WrestleMania this week in front of no audience at the WWE Performance Center (along with a few other locations). The show will air on both April 4 and April 5.

Here's the card for the show as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

