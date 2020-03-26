Watch: Teddy Hart Arrested Again Following Altercation With Independent Wrestler

Teddy Hart was arrested in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday following an altercation involving independent wrestler Ace Montana and Ring of Honor's Maria Manic. Montana uploaded a video of a shouting match he had with Hart prior to his arrest, adding that he had physically assaulted Manic and that he had to pull a gun on him. The video shows Hart repeatedly denying the assault before leaving Montana's property.

"I literally had to pull my gun on #Teddyhart ￼￼ and throw him out of my friends house￼," Montana wrote as he uploaded the video to his Facebook. "This piece of shit literally choked out and physically assaulted Maria Manic and would not let her get help. she texted me I'm in danger never ever did I think I would meet a piece of shit like this guy who has now been arrested with a felony against him. I don't think this guy knew how close to death he was. #f—youteddyheart This video is me kick him out before the cops came and arrested him."

This marks the third time Hart, a member of the legendary Hart wrestling family, has been arrested in 2020. He was arrested back in February on a series of possession charges, then was arrested in early Match for violating his house arrest.

Hart was originally signed to a WWF developmental contract back in 1998, but was later released due to alleged attitude problems. He's since had stints in Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA and most recently Major League Wrestling. In 2005 he worked a series of dark matches for WWE, and a year later he was signed to a a developmental contract. He briefly worked for Florida Championship Wrestling during its infancy and Ohio Valley Wrestling before being released again in 2007.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.