NXT's Keith Lee Retains North American Championship

✖

The main event of tonight's NXT did not disappoint, as North American Champion Keith Lee put his belt up for grabs in a match against Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest. Lee, Dijakovic, and Priest are well acquainted with each other, and it showed tonight, as each star was prepared for the other's patented moves. Each star had their moment to shine, and all three showcased their impressive athleticism throughout the night. That said, there could only be one winner be the end of the night, and after a hard-fought and physical match, it was none other than Lee, who retained his North American Championship.

There were a number of standout moments, including when Dijakovic held Lee up on his shoulders and Priest leaped off the top rope and kicked Lee and Dijakovic off their feet.

Both Priest and Dijakovic managed to lay out Lee with a power slam, and they would then take the fight to each other until Lee caught Priest and then used him as a weapon, bashing Dijakovic on the ground with Priest's body.

It looked like Lee would lose his title, but when Priest brought in the nightstick he took out Dijakovic, followed by Lee sending him barreling out of the ring and clearing the way for him to pin Dijakovic.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"The NXT North American Championship is on the line tonight in a huge Triple Threat Match that was originally scheduled for NXT TakeOver. Both Lee and Dijakovic have felt the wrath of Priest and his nightstick in recent weeks, but any sort of alliance goes out the window under Triple Threat rules, as the first Superstar to score a pinfall or submission will be declared the winner. Who will walk out of this TakeOver showdown with the NXT North American Championship? Find out on NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!"

The card for tonight's episode is as follows.

Velveteen Dream vs Bobby Fish

North American Champion Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic vs Damian Priest

Second Chance Gauntlet Match for Number One Contender's Ladder Match

What did you think of tonight's NXT? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

ComicBook Nation Podcast: In this latest episode we breakdown Sony's Marvel movie changes, Jamie Lee Curtis possibly joining Star Wars, and the bizarre spoilers of Netflix’s Tiger King! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.