WWE Needs To Bring Back Halloween Havoc

WWE is currently fit to bursting with monthly events, to say nothing of the weekly shows of Raw and Smackdown, but we believe it's time that the wrestling organization dives deep into the history of World Championship Wrestling by bringing back one of its biggest events in Halloween Havoc. The event itself began in 1989 and ran through the year 2000, giving fans over a decade of entertainment that was some of the spookiest matches we had ever seen! Throughout the history of the WCW, and the NWO, Halloween Havoc put butts into seats when it came to the Pay Per View Event and we have broken down a number of different reasons why this seasonal event should be making a comeback. (Photo: WWE)

Honoring The WCW For a long time, the WCW was THE big rival to the WWE, formerly the World Wrestling Federation, holding a roster of wrestlers such as Sting, Ric Flair, Goldberg, and even some crossovers such as Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, and almost too many others to count. While the WWE has incorporated the library of events from the WCW onto the "Network", it would still go a long way with fans of the past era if the Vince McMahon led company were to dig up Halloween Havoc from the grave. Starrcade was brought back, why not the Havoc?

A Seasonal Event Unlike Any Other While Survivor Series is often considered a "Thanksgiving" Event, we're looking at you Gobbledy Gooker, there isn't an official "Halloween event" within the roster of the WWE. Wrestling and Halloween should be two peas in a pod, with the pageantry of the sport making for some unique opportunities to present themselves during this time of ghosts and goblins. On top of this, there's money to be made from sponsors such as candy producers, with Snickers having previously sponsored Halloween Havoc during its time at the WCW, so there's definitely a financial reason to be found for bringing back this spooky scenario!

A Spooky Rumble Bray Wyatt as the Fiend and the Undertaker are just two of the examples of wrestlers that have been able to create a "spooky" aesthetic that has their personalities resonate among fans around the world! Bringing back Halloween Havoc would give the WWE the opportunity to give each and every wrestler in their roster, man or female, to do something similar with their gimmicks, diving into the world of the supernatural or perhaps giving themselves a costume that they wouldn't normally have the opportunity to wear! Speaking of which...

Costumes Baby! Costumes, costumes, costumes! Some of the biggest moments in the WWE's recent memory have involved costumes with the tag team partners of the New Day slapping on Saiyan armor from Dragon Ball Z and Triple H appearing at a past Wrestlemania while donning a metal skeleton mask from the Terminator movie franchise! Halloween Havoc would give wrestlers the opportunity to appear as characters from popular fiction and create some jaw dropping moments for their walks to the ring! Plus, just think of the merchandising when it comes to creating action figures and apparel that are fashioned off these brand new alter egos for some of the WWE's biggest super stars!