Triple H Recalls Asking Vince McMahon to Marry Stephanie McMahon

Triple H spoke with ESPN's Ariel Helwani this week and gave a rare insight into his relationship with Stephanie McMahon. The pair have been married since 2003, and many wrestling fans see them as Vince McMahon's eventual successors in running the WWE. But, as "The Game" explained, when Vince McMahon is your father-in-law things like asking for your daughter's hand in marriage can get incredibly awkward.

"It was a unique experience," he explained. "At some point, I should write a book about that aspect. There's every awkward moment that you can imagine that everybody has in all their relationships. That first dinner at your girlfriends and you're going over to the parent's house. Except, it's the guy I've been working with for all these years and he is making it as uncomfortable as humanly possible just because he thinks it's funny. There's so many humorous moments."

Elsewhere in the same interview he teased how Roman Reigns was going to be written off WrestleMania.

"You can watch our business in multiple different ways. One of them is the storyline aspect of it and to follow the storyline. Another way is the online component of it and the reality of it behind it," Hunter said. "Roman has his situation and his reasons for doing the things he's doing, but I will say from our standpoint and the storyline standpoint, it's going to play out in a unique manner and we want it to play out that way. I don't want to give away the ending of the movie before the movie takes place. Everybody just has to watch and see how this unfolds. It will unfold in a unique way and I think it will be meaningful for everybody."

Here's the official WrestleMania 36 card as of Thursday. Matches that have reportedly been changed though haven't been confirmed by WWE are marked with a "*."

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns*

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos*

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

