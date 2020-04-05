Kevin Owens Wanted to Dive off the Raymond James Stadium Pirate Ship at WrestleMania 36

✖

One of the unquestionable highlights from WrestleMania 36 Night One was when Kevin Owens climbed to the top of the WrestleMania sign and dove off, landing on top of Seth Rollins and sending both of them crashing through the commentary table below. But, as Owens revealed on Twitter on Sunday morning, his original plan for the spot was much more death-defying. Back when the show was supposed to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Owens had planned on doing a spot where he would dive off the pirate ship (the stadium is home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so naturally they have a big ship) onto his opponent.

Owens said he had been brainstorming the spot ever since he visited the stadium in January.

True story: I went to a show there in January. As soon as I saw it, I told myself no matter what I was doing at Mania, I’d find a way to jump off that thing. I even took pics of it to figure out the best way to go about it. It didn’t work out but I found the next best thing! https://t.co/PCGXr0Aw7I — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 5, 2020

The match originally saw Rollins nail Owens with the ring bell, forcing a disqualification. But the former NXT Champion grabbed a mic and goaded Rollins back into the ring, saying that the match should restart as a No Disqualification match. Rollins obliged, which eventually led to the WrestleMania sign spot.

Here are the full results from Night One.

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

And here's the lineup for Night Two, which will start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show)

