Rhea Ripley Will Reportedly Miss Weeks of NXT Television

✖

Rhea Ripley lost her NXT Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night. And based on the latest reports, she might not get the chance to contend for it again for a while. According to PWInsider "The Nightmare" had to travel back to Australia due to her work via expiring, which means she won't be around for the next set of NXT tapings that will reportedly take place later this week. On top of waiting for her visa to be renewed, she'll have to spend two weeks in isolation due to Australia's policies on people entering the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The possibility of when she'll be able to return to the United States is also uncertain.

"Given the current state of the world, there is no known timetable for her return, but she given the different quarantines involved with international travel in each country, there is no real way for her to return in time for this week's scheduled NXT tapings in Florida, which will cover multiple episodes of the USA Network series," PWI's Mike Johnson wrote.

In her WrestleMania debut, Ripley tapped out to Flair's Figure Eight submission after a hard-fought match. Flair's next challenger will be the winner of the six-woman ladder match scheduled for this week's NXT, which will feature Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai and Chelsea Green.

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match) Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion) Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Night Two

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff)

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion)

Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion) Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge def. Randy Orton

Edge def. Randy Orton Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina

Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina Firefly Fun House Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. John Cena

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. John Cena WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar (New Champion)

ComicBook Nation Podcast In this latest episode we breakdown the controversy surrounding the PS5, talk about some big movie and gaming release date changes, and preview how Wrestlemania 36 is continuing despite the Coronavirus Pandemic! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.