Was Drew McIntyre vs. Big Show Technically the WrestleMania 36 Main Event?

WrestleMania 36 Night 2 originally ended with Drew McIntyre defeating Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion. But as this week's Monday Night Raw revealed, that wasn't the end of the night for "The Scottish Psychopath." The show closed with what WWE claimed to be the recording of what happened roughly 20 minutes after the show went off the air, showing McIntyre come back out to the ring for a promo after his custom side plates had been added to the WWE Championship. He was interrupted by The Big Show, who brought a referee with him to the ring and goaded him into putting his WWE Championship on the line in an impromptu match.

McIntyre wound up retaining with a Claymore but the match itself started up a debate among fans — if Show vs. McIntyre technically happened at WrestleMania, is it the show's main event since it went on last? All of WrestleMania was pre-taped more than a week before it aired and the matches were reportedly shot out of order, so there's no guarantee that this was the last thing WWE filmed for the show. But for historical purposes, the question remains. WWE has even started referring to the match as a "Hidden WrestleMania Main Event."

Check out what fans are saying about the debate in the list below, and let us know what you think in the comments!