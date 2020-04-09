Seth Rollins Calls Out WWE Fans for Turning on Him

✖

One year ago this week, Seth Rollins opened Monday Night Raw as the new WWE Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. Rollins' reign as WWE's top guy didn't go as he likely hoped, as fans eventually soured on "The Beast Slayer" and started booing him. There's no one particular reason why, but between the controversial statements he'd make during interviews (and on Twitter) and the woefully booked Hell in a Cell match with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Rollins was Public Enemy No. 1 for WWE fans by December. WWE opted to play into that by having Rollins turn heel late in the year, kicking off the "Monday Night Messiah" gimmick we see today.

On Wednesday a fan posted photos from Rollins' Universal Championship celebration, and the former world champ took the opportunity to call out fans who betrayed him.

“Thank-you-Roll-ins” “You-de-serve-it” .....My how quickly we forget... https://t.co/NMSPSYt0RE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 9, 2020

Back in December Rollins appeared on WWE Backstage where he (somewhat in-character) defended his actions and dismissed fans who didn't like him.

"You look at where I was sitting a year ago at this time, I was the guy. I was being positioned to go to the next level," Rollins said. "And in my opinion, and to the fans' opinion at the time, I thought I was very successful in that. I got all the way to WrestleMania, to Brock Lesnar, to taking the title. And then we shifted gears and I don't really have an explanation for why. If you guys have something for me [motions to the panel] please, I would love to know. I've been the same guy through and through."

"So when you put so much into it, to feel like I get disrespected, I'm going to push back. I'm not a guy like [John] Cena, who's gonna put motivational quotes on Twitter, or like Roman [Reigns] and kind of hang back," he later added. "To each their own. To me, I'm passionate, I love this business, I love this place, I love what I do every single day. And if somebody wants to take a shot at me I'm not afraid to push back. It's the cool thing to do is hate me," he later added. "The cool thing is to hate the guy on top. I'm not going to say I'm the first. I'm not breaking ground. Roman before me; Cena was the same thing. He may have pioneered it. Bret Hart, maybe the same thing."

