WWE Superstars Trying To Get Banned Move Back On TV

While it's still one of the most well-known moves in pro wrestling, the Piledriver has been considered banned in WWE for well over a decade. There are a couple of noticeable exceptions — namely the Undertaker's Tombstone finisher — but wrestlers typically aren't allowed to use the move even if they can perform it perfectly and without injuring their opponent. And in the rare occasions where it does pop up (think CM Punk vs. John Cena from that famous Raw match back in 2013) it's usually met with shock from fans and anger from officials backstage. But, according to a report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, a group of wrestlers have been trying to get the move off the banned list.

Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Adam Cole and The Usos have managed to get around the rule by using the Canadian Destroyer, though that hasn't always been accepted backstage as the report cites an NXT live event where Matt Riddle and Damian Priest were told "not to do it again, and especially not without clearance." Meanwhile Kevin Owens has reportedly been trying to get back his old Package Piledriver finisher for years without any success.

"We heard from several WWE superstars that said they believe certain moves are able to make it through because they don't have 'piledriver' in the name, and it's an element of perception," Sapp wrote.

While many are pushing for the move, its not without its criticisms. Steve Austin famous broke his neck after taking a piledriver from Owen Hart at SummerSlam 1997, an injury that wound up shortening his career.

Outside of WWE numerous well-known wrestlers use some variation of the piledriver in their moveset, including AEW's Kenny Omega and MJF, New Japan's Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki and Ring of Honor's Jay Briscoe.

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Night Two

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff)

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion)

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge def. Randy Orton

