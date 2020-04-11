Report: UFC 249 Cancelled Following California Governor's Call To Disney

Despite a strong push to hold UFC 249 next weekend, UFC President Dana White eventually had to make the decision to cancel the event. In an interview that was published by ESPN, White said that he received a "stand down" order from the "highest levels" of the parent company of ESPN (Disney). However, the New York Posts reports that it wasn't simply a call by ESPN and Disney when it comes to cancelling the big UFC event. Instead, it was a call made by one of the United States' most prominent politicians: California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Post reports that Newsom played a leading role by making a phone call to Disney chairman Bob Iger. The report alleges that Newsom requested that ESPN force UFC's hand by encouraging them to cancel UFC 249, which was slated to be held at Tachi Palace Casino Resort outside of Fresno, California.

“This whole thing has been a battle since Day 1,” White told ESPN. “We’ve been fighting all day and all night, since this pandemic started, to put on this event. Today we got a call from the highest level you can go in Disney and the highest level of ESPN.”

ESPN is UFC's major partner, with the ESPN+ streaming service presenting their main PPV cards. UFC 249 was originally scheduled for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York but was moved following the COVID-19 outbreak and stay at home order in the city.

California had also banned athletic events until further notice, but White was planning on staging the event without an audience at the resort. The resort is on the Santa Rosa Indian Reservation, which does not have to obey the state's athletic commission as it is outside of their jurisdiction.

Following the cancellation of UFC 249 by ESPN and Disney, White is still vowing to move forward with events on a private island in the future as the pandemic continues. He also claims ESPN will carry the shows. That remains to be seen.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.