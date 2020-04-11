WWE Star Reacts To The Revival Leaving

✖

The WWE world got a surprise earlier today when WWE announced that fan favorites The Revival would be leaving the company effective as of today. The statement said that both sides agreed on the release, and WWE wished them well. That said, many are sad to see the tag team go, and that includes New Day's Big E, who took to Twitter to share his disappointment that the duo is leaving. Big E posted an image of himself in front of a Revival poster with the caption "Thanks, boys", and as you can see, he was rather sad to see them go.

You can view Big E's full post below, and as for WWE, here is their official statement on the Revival leaving the company.

"Effective today, Friday April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

The Revival was actually set to leave the company previously, but then they became the Tag Team Champions soon after. That lasted for a while, but then they lost those belts and after that seemed to disappear from the title picture.

Dawson's contract was reportedly set to expire in April, and Wilder's contract was coming to a close 10 weeks later. There are also rumors that they weren't being paid any longer due to having already earned their downside guaranteed money on their contract, but that hasn't been confirmed.

WWE did try and get them to resign a one-year deal for around $1 million, but they turned the money down. As for what's next, it would seem the duo is AEW-bound, but we'll just have to wait and see.

You can find the official description of tonight's episode below.

"Braun Strowman rolls in with his newly won Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross battle The Kabuki Warriors in a WrestleMania rematch for the Women's Tag Team Titles."

You can find the revealed card so far below.

Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs mystery challenger

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross WrestleMania Rematch vs The Kabuki Warriors

What have you thought of SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.