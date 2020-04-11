WWE SmackDown Fans Can't Get Enough of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs the Kabuki Warriors

WWE fans got a rematch of one of the most entertaining matches at WrestleMania tonight on SmackDown when Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross took on Asuka and Kairi Sane, otherwise known as the Kabuki Warriors. The two teams are always thrilling in the ring together, but tonight they outdid themselves with one of their most entertaining matches yet, and fans couldn't get enough of their chemistry in the ring. From crazy dives to hilarious mocking impressions, this match had it all, and we've included some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.

The match had several standout moments, including this big-time Twisted Bliss that Alexa hit from the top turnbuckle onto the Kabuki Warriors standing on the outside of the ring.

You can see that move below, which posted with the caption; ".@AlexaBliss_WWE is laying it all on the line as she and @NikkiCrossWWE look to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on #SmackDown!"

.@AlexaBliss_WWE is laying it all on the line as she and @NikkiCrossWWE look to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/K8HztslTpO — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2020

We then got this dynamite move from Sane, who launched over Asuka and decked Cross onto the mat.

".@NikkiCrossWWE is in all kinds of trouble on #SmackDown! @WWEAsuka @KairiSaneWWE"

Finally, we had this hilarious moment where Asuka hit the announcer's table and mocked Nikki Cross, who had memorably been on commentary on last week's SmackDown, though her mocking didn't last long before she was decked by Cross, who also got on the announcer's table.

Hit the next slide to see the best reactions to the match, and you can find the official description of tonight's episode below.

"Braun Strowman rolls in with his newly won Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross battle The Kabuki Warriors in a WrestleMania rematch for the Women's Tag Team Titles."

You can find the revealed card so far below.

Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs mystery challenger

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross WrestleMania Rematch vs The Kabuki Warriors

Are you excited for SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!