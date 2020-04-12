Bayley Reflects on Why WWE Fans Love Her Rivalry With Sasha Banks

It's been nearly five years since Bayley and Sasha Banks clashed at back-to-back NXT TakeOver events, and yet many WWE fans hold up their program as the measuring stick every other women's match is compared to. And yet despite the numerous character transformations both women have gone through in the years since, fans are still clamoring for them to reignite that feud again. At long last it looks like the program will finally happen given how Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship match ended at WrestleMania, but it looks like WWE will take its sweet time before things finally boil over between the pair.

In an interview with ComicBook this week, Bayley discussed her rivalry with Banks and the respect fans still give to those two 2015 matches.

"I think it's awesome that they want to see that. Just like you always wanted to see, I'm not comparing us to them, but like The Rock and [Steve[ Austin. It was always just always like [I] have a lot of fans. Sasha has a lot of fans and they're hardcore fans. Wrestling fans are hardcore passionate fans, but when it comes to their favorites, they're diehard. And I used to be the same way, so I know it's a lot of diehards.The fans are like, who's more diehard? Bayley fans or Sasha fans? I think it's awesome that they want to see us go at it again and she's my favorite opponent," Bayley said, before sliding somewhat into character.

"But I'm sorry to say, it's not going to happen anytime soon because we're just killing it as a tag team. I wouldn't be surprised if we go after the tag titles, and we should because we never really got a rematch, if you think about it," she continued. "After last WrestleMania."

Bayley's five-way championship defense at WrestleMania ended with Banks running back in (after a miscommunication caused her to get eliminated) and nailing Lacey Evans with a surprise attack, giving Bayley the opening to hit her finisher and secure the win. The pair celebrated on SmackDown, but an interruption by Tamina led to her and Banks getting a match set up for this coming week.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.