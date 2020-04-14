Watch: Shayna Baszler Snaps Sarah Logan's Arm in Brutal Fashion on WWE Raw

Shayna Baszler pulled out one of her favorite tricks on this week's Monday Night Raw when she took on Sarah Logan in a qualifying match for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Late in the bout Baszler propped up Logan's arm while she was down on the ground, then jumped on her elbow causing Logan's entire arm to snap forward. The referee immediately called for the bell and Logan was (incorrectly) declared the winner, causing Baszler to storm off in a rage.

Fans of Baszler's NXT run will undoubtedly recognize the move, but this is the first time she's used it on Raw and it's still brutal to watch.

Baszler joins Asuka as the first two wrestlers to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. The event will take place on May 10, though the location is TBD after Baltimore's Royal Farms Arena canceled its plans to host the event.

The April 20 edition of Raw will feature three qualifying matches for the Men's Ladder Match — Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory and Apollo Crews vs. MVP.

