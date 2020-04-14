Rusev Has the Perfect Reaction to Lana and Bobby Lashley's Relationship Troubles

Back in late 2019 the love triangle storyline between Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev was one of the most controversial things about WWE television. Some fans absolutely hated its soap opera-y plot and questionable acting, while others loved the "car crash" aspect each of its segments brought. But by mid-February it didn't seem to matter which side you were on, since Rusev disappeared from television and Lashley/Lana weren't booked for television for most of March. Then at WrestleMania 36 it looked like things had soured between the two, as Lana wound up costing Lashley a match against Aleister Black when she screamed at him to try a Spear rather than put him away with a different move.

Lashley teased in a backstage interviw that he might be considering "new management, or a new wife." Lana seemed completely oblivious to the situation, and on this week's Raw things continued when Lasley yelled at Lana to shut up while he faced No Way Jose. The two awkwardly posed together after the match, with all signs pointing to a break-up coming soon.

And even though he's not on television right now, Rusev seems to be loving it.

Throughout the original love triangle feud Rusev came off as a massive babyface, so much so that fans started chanting for Rusev Day again. The former United States Champion discussed that in an interview with ComicBook.com back in December.

"I feel like it's real, man. I think it's organic," Rusev said. "After the first Rusev Day run, we did great, and all of a sudden, there was nothing for it for one reason or another. But, and then after that was done, I wanted to kill Rusev Day forever. I wanted to be done, I hate like repeating stuff, right? But at the same time, now the people have embraced it so well that, I mean, I can't fight it.

"If that's what they want, of course I'm gonna give 'em what they want, because I care what they think," he continued. "And I want them to be happy every time when they see me. When I leave, I want 'em to be like 'Man, Rusev, Rusev Day.' So yeah, we're full on running with it. And I love seeing it, I love all the fan support, and it's just amazing to see that something can be gone for so long. And with peoples' love and appreciation they bring it back. And now it's running wild, brother."

