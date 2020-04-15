WWE Announces CM Punk Return Tonight

When WWE's Friday Night SmackDown first made its way to FOX, one of the cooler aspects of the overall deal was an extra program breaking down all of the WWE events of the week on Fox Sports 1, WWE Backstage. What certainly wasn't expected was that this extra show provided a small loophole for a major comeback that fans of the WWE Universe had been hoping to see for quite some time. CM Punk made a surprise appearance on WWE Backstage late last year, and had essentially opened the floodgates to all sorts of fun conversations and theories about whether or not he would be really coming back into the fold.

He's been popping up sporadically ever since that shocking debut over the last few months, and has never been shy about opening up about his problems with the way WWE was handling its show and superstars. It's why everyone is so excited to see what he'll say next, and we'll be getting that opportunity soon as CM Punk was announced to return to WWE Backstage tonight, Tuesday, April 14th at 11PM EST/8 PM Pacific.

Several reports have gone back and forth about whether or not CM Punk would be interested in working with WWE again someday, and it's been going the other way too as WWE has reportedly not been interested either. This back and forth has not stopped Punk from critiquing the WWE program, and one of his recent critiques broke down why he was against the program holding WrestleMania at the WWE Performance Center during the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Although CM Punk is now working for FOX, he's been associated with the WWE Universe of programming through his appearances on Backstage. He might not be returning to the ring anytime soon, but fans will continue to enjoy his adjacent appearances as long as he continues to make them. Especially when he continues to critique the shows like so.

Are you excited to see CM Punk coming back to WWE Backstage? Did you manage to catch when he was on the first time around? Is this the kind of comeback you were hoping for?

